Telecoms group Orange's Q1 core operating profit grows 3.8 pct on higher sales

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange reported a 3.8 percent rise in its core operating profit in the first quarter, mainly driven by higher sales in its leading markets.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.61 billion euros ($3.2 billion) over the period, in line with Reuters’ average analyst estimate of 2.57 billion.

Revenues were up by 2 percent on a comparable basis to 10.82 billion euros. The group also confirmed its full-year targets, including a higher, restated EBITDA in 2018 compared to 2017.