FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 26, 2018 / 5:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Telecoms group Orange's Q1 core operating profit grows 3.8 pct on higher sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 26 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange reported a 3.8 percent rise in its core operating profit in the first quarter, mainly driven by higher sales in its leading markets.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 2.61 billion euros ($3.2 billion) over the period, in line with Reuters’ average analyst estimate of 2.57 billion.

Revenues were up by 2 percent on a comparable basis to 10.82 billion euros. The group also confirmed its full-year targets, including a higher, restated EBITDA in 2018 compared to 2017.

$1 = 0.8212 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.