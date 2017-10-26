FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecoms group Orange's Q3 results meet expectations on higher sales in France, Spain
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
October 26, 2017 / 5:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Telecoms group Orange's Q3 results meet expectations on higher sales in France, Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - France’s Orange reported third-quarter results that met expectations, with sales increases in its home country and Spain helping to drive up its core operating profit.

The telecoms operator’s quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 2.1 percent on a comparable basis to 3.62 billion euros ($4.28 billion).

Orange also confirmed its full-year guidance for 2017.

$1 = 0.8451 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
