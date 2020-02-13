UPDATE 1-Orange strikes confident tone for French market after sales rise

(Adds details, background)

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Orange, France’s number one telecoms operator, said on Thursday it sees potential for revenue growth in its ultra-competitive home market after a good fourth quarter there helped it offset a downturn in Spain.

Orange has for years been locked in a domestic price war with smaller French rivals Altice Europe’s SFR, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad, weighing on revenues and margins.

The Paris-based company said its fourth-quarter core operating profits rose 1.3% from a year earlier to 3.29 billion euros ($3.58 billion), as sales returned to growth in France and rose sharply in Africa and the Middle East.

Group sales advanced by 1.1% to 11.1 billion euros. Sales in Spain, Orange’s second-biggest market after France, fell 2.3% as a flow of low-cost offers in the country dented demand for some its services.

Group results were in line with the average of analysts’ expectations compiled by the company.

The good commercial performance in France will help boost group cash flow from telecom activities in 2020, Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez told reporters, as operators increase prices.

“The French market supports this perspective, as we’ve seen a gradual, slow improvement, which is indeed there,” he said, referring improved cash flow expected to exceed 2.3 billion euros this year.