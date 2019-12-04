Cyclical Consumer Goods
Orange CEO wants French state to remain as a controlling shareholder

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The French state should remain a controlling shareholder of telecoms operator Orange, said company chief executive Stephane Richard on Wednesday.

The French state owns a controlling 23 percent stake in the telecom operator and remains a king-maker at the former monopoly.

“I don’t want to see the state withdraw,” Richard told reporters during a call on the group’s new five-year strategic plan.

“It’s an element of stability and of strategic support for the company,” he added. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

