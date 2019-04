WARSAW, April 29 (Reuters) - Polish unit of Orange, Orange Polska, said on Monday, its first quarter net loss amounted to 2 million zloty ($519,980.24), while analysts had expected a loss of 30 million zloty.

Orange Polska also said it maintained its full-year foreacst of EBITDAaL, or EBITDA after leases, at over 2.8 billion zloty.