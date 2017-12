Dec 7 (Reuters) - OrbiMed Advisors LLC said on Thursday its founder and managing partner, Samuel Isaly, is stepping down from his leadership role in the firm.

Isaly will be replaced as managing partner by a management committee composed of Sven H. Borho, Carl L. Gordon and Jonathan T. Silverstein, the company said. bit.ly/2nCvKjM

The healthcare investment firm, founded by Isaly in 1998, manages over $14 billion in assets. (Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee; Editing by Sunil Nair)