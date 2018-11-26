REFILE-AccorHotels announces $500 mln offer for rest of Poland's Orbis

(Refiles to add story slug)

Nov 26 (Reuters) - AccorHotels, Europe’s largest hotel group, is planning a cash tender offer to buy the outstanding stake in Poland’s Orbis that it does not already own, it said in a statement.

The offer, for 21.8 million shares, is priced at 87 zlotys per share. The French group could spend 1.9 billion zlotys ($501.66 million) if all shares are sold.

AccorHotels already owns 52.7 percent of Orbis shares and plans to raise its stake to 100 percent. It will then delist Orbis shares from the Warsaw Stock Exchange. ($1 = 3.7874 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdynia; Editing by Jan Harvey)