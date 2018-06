WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman won U.S. antitrust approval to buy solid rocket motor supplier Orbital ATK, Inc, with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

The $7.8 billion deal was approved on condition that Northrop supply the solid rocket motors to competitors and to separate the two companies’ operations with a firewall, the FTC said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by James Dalgleish)