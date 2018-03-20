FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 3:14 PM / in 19 hours

Expedia's Orbitz says 880,000 payment cards hit by security breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Orbitz, a subsidiary of online travel agency Expedia Inc, said on Tuesday about 880,000 payment cards had been hit by a security breach and that hackers may have accessed personal information of its customers.

The unit said an investigation showed that the attacker may have accessed personal information that was submitted for certain purchases made between January 1, 2016 and December 22, 2017.

“To date, we do not have direct evidence that this personal information was actually taken from the platform and there has been no evidence of access to other types of personal information, including passport and travel itinerary information,” Orbitz said.

The travel website operator said information such as names, phone numbers, email and billing addresses may have been accessed by the hacker. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

