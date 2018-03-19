Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln

March 19 (Reuters) - Semiconductor equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp said on Monday it would buy Orbotech Ltd, whose systems are used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards and chip devices, in a deal valued at $3.4 billion.

KLA-Tencor’s offer price of $69.02 in cash and stock represents a premium of 15.3 percent to Orbotech stock’s closing price of $59.90 on Friday.

KLA-Tencor also announced a $2 billion share repurchase authorization, which it plans to complete within 12 to 18 months after the Orbotech deal closes. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)