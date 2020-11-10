NLRB takes second shot at overturning Oregon’s 'captive audience' meeting law

The National Labor Relations Board refiled a lawsuit on Monday claiming a 2010 Oregon law that bans employers from retaliating against employees who refuse to attend anti-union meetings should be struck down because it conflicts with federal labor law.

The board filed an initial complaint in federal court in February in Eugene, Oregon, but a federal judge dismissed the case without prejudice last month, finding the NLRB did not specify any injury caused by the state law.

