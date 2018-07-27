FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

'Rogue' brewery wins trademark appeal over N.Y. apparel maker

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

The Oregon microbrewery that makes Rogue beer and sells apparel bearing that name on Friday persuaded a federal appeals court to revive its trademark claims against a Manhattan company also selling Rogue-branded apparel.

Reversing several lower court rulings, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Oregon Brewing Co (OBC) may pursue several counterclaims against Excelled Sheepskin & Leather Coat Corp, whose own claims should be dismissed.

