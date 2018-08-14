Former Orexigen executives must face lawsuit over obesity drug

A federal appeals court revived a securities fraud lawsuit accusing former Orexigen Therapeutics Inc executives of hiding the results of a failed clinical trial for its obesity drug Contrave from investors.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California said a lower court judge erred in “incorporating” into the complaint several documents offered by the defendants, and used its 3-0 decision to discuss the judicially created “incorporation-by-reference” doctrine.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MOfBQE