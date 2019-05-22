Founding family makes offer to buy out Oriflame

STOCKHOLM, May 22 (Reuters) - The family which founded Oriflame said on Tuesday it was making an offer for the Swedish beauty products company that values it at 12.9 billion crowns ($1.34 billion).

Walnut Bidco Plc, a new company owned by members of the af Jochnick family, which is Oriflame’s main owner, said in a statement it was making a cash offer of 227 crowns per share to the remaining shareholders of Oriflame.

Oriflame’s shares on Monday closed at 168.35 crowns.