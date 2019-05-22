Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2019 / 6:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Founding family makes offer to buy out Oriflame

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 22 (Reuters) - The family which founded Oriflame said on Tuesday it was making an offer for the Swedish beauty products company that values it at 12.9 billion crowns ($1.34 billion).

Walnut Bidco Plc, a new company owned by members of the af Jochnick family, which is Oriflame’s main owner, said in a statement it was making a cash offer of 227 crowns per share to the remaining shareholders of Oriflame.

Oriflame’s shares on Monday closed at 168.35 crowns.

$1 = 9.6563 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
