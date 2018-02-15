FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 15, 2018 / 7:18 AM / in 11 hours

UPDATE 1-Oriflame proposes extra dividend after forecast-beating Q4 profit jump ​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Swedish beauty products firm Oriflame reported on Thursday a bigger jump than forecast in fourth-quarter operating profit and unexpectedly proposed an extra dividend for 2017.

* Q4 EBIT +34 pct y/y to 56.3 mln EUR ($70.2 mln) vs mean forecast of 49 mln in Reuters survey of 3 analysts, helped by strong sales growth and cost cuts

* EBIT margin 14.8 pct vs yr-ago 11.8 pct, roughly matching its financial target

* Sales up 7 pct, or 14 pct in local currencies, led by biggest division Asia and Turkey, up 34 pct. Local-currency sales in single-biggest market Russia fell 2 pct

* FY2017 local-currency sales just above target at +11 pct

* Q1 to-date local-currency sales +10 pct

* Oriflame, whose rivals include U.S. Avon, has been reducing its exposure to Russia and other CIS countries in the face of tough market conditions

* CEO Magnus Brannstrom: “We delivered very strong profitability improvements this year, above our expectations. Our strategic categories – Skin Care and Wellness sets and routines – served as significant drivers of growth and price mix development, with further results achieved by the efficiency measures in manufacturing and supply chain”

* Proposes total dividend of 2.60 EUR/share vs. Reuters survey mean forecast 1.55 EUR

* Oriflame’s products, which are sold by direct-selling agents, range from make-up and skincare products to accessories and food additives

* Shares are up 13 pct over 12 months but down 4 pct YTD ($1 = 0.8024 euros) (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.