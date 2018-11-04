RPT-Origin Energy says APLNG to get 350 PJ of gas from QCLNG

(Repeats to additional subscribers without change to text)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia’s top electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy Ltd said on Monday its joint venture Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) will get 350 petajoules of gas from QCLNG project at an oil-linked price over 10 years from 2024 as part of infrastructure agreements between the two.

The infrastructure sharing arrangements will begin from 2020 and continue until 2035, with options to extend to the end of 2049, Origin said in a statement.

Under the tolling agreements, the QCLNG will transport and process gas and water from the Arrow Energy Surat Basin fields using available capacity in existing APLNG-QCLNG joint infrastructure.

Australia Pacific LNG Pty Limited is an incorporated joint venture between ConocoPhillips, Origin and Sinopec .