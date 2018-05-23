Australia's Origin Energy to sell metering business for $203 mln

May 24 (Reuters) - Australian energy retailer Origin Energy Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its metering business, Acumen, for A$267 mln ($202.07 mln) to intelliHUB, a company to be jointly owned by Pacific Equity Partners and Landis+Gyr.

The company said it had committed to a long-term agreement with Acumen for the management of digital meters of Origin’s electricity customers.

The sale is expected to complete by June 30, Origin said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3214 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)