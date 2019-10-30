Earnings Season
October 30, 2019 / 10:33 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Australia's Origin Energy first-quarter APLNG revenue up 7%

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy Ltd said on Thursday revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project rose 7% in the first quarter, helped by higher prices and increased output.

The company’s share of revenue from APLNG came in at A$687.9 million ($474.6 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with A$640.5 million a year earlier. UBS had estimated revenue of A$672 million.

Total electricity sales came in at 8.7 terawatt hour (TWh), compared with 9.5 TWh a year earlier. ($1 = A$1.45) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below