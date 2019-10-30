Australia's Origin Energy first-quarter APLNG revenue up 7%

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy Ltd said on Thursday revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project rose 7% in the first quarter, helped by higher prices and increased output.

The company’s share of revenue from APLNG came in at A$687.9 million ($474.6 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with A$640.5 million a year earlier. UBS had estimated revenue of A$672 million.

Total electricity sales came in at 8.7 terawatt hour (TWh), compared with 9.5 TWh a year earlier. ($1 = A$1.45) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)