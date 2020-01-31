RPT-Australia's Origin Energy posts 3% fall in quarterly revenue from APLNG

(Repeat to add media packaging code with no change to headline and text)

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy said on Friday quarterly revenue from its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project fell 3%, hurt by weaker prices.

APLNG, in which Origin Energy owns a 37.5% stake, brought in revenue of A$716.5 million ($490 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$740.9 million a year earlier. (reut.rs/3aVphVN)

APLNG is a joint venture between Origin, ConocoPhillips and China’s Sinopec.