Australia’s Origin Energy half year profit jumps nearly 53 percent

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Origin Energy Ltd, Australia’s top electricity and gas retailer, on Thursday reported a 52.6 percent rise in its first half underlying profit, helped by higher oil and spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.

Underlying profit from continuing operations for six months ended Dec. 31 rose to A$592 million ($423.99 million) from A$388 million a year ago.

The company recommenced payment of a dividend, announcing an interim dividend of 10 cents per share.