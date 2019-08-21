Australia's Origin Energy posts 42% rise in FY profit

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy on Thursday said its annual underlying profit rose 41.6%, helped by robust production at its Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) project, but it flagged lower profit for its energy markets business in fiscal 2020.

Underlying profit from continuing operations for the full-year ended June 30 rose to A$1.03 billion from A$726 million a year ago.

The company declared a final dividend of 15 cents per share, higher than the 10 cents promised in February.