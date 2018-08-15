FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 11:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Origin Energy's annual profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s top electricity and gas retailer, Origin Energy, said on Thursday annual profit more than doubled with the help of climbing oil and power prices and increased production at its stake in the Australia-Pacific LNG project.

Underlying profit from continuing operations for the year to June 30 rose to A$838 million ($606.38 million) from A$400 million the previous year.

Origin did not declare a final dividend and said the medium-term outlook supported recommencement of dividends in fiscal 2019, subject to board approval. ($1 = 1.3820 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Tait)

