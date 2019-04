April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. cannabis company Cresco Labs Inc said on Monday it would buy pot distributor Origin House for about C$1.1 billion ($823.29 million).

Origin House shareholders will receive 0.8428 shares of Cresco Labs for each share. ($1 = 1.3361 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shradha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)