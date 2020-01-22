Finnish watchdog reports shortcomings in Oriola's 2017 drugs distribution - STT news agency

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Finnish drug wholesaler Oriola was found to have had shortcomings in the autumn of 2017 which threatened the distribution of pharmaceuticals in Finland, drug safety agency Fimea said in a report obtained by STT news agency on Wednesday.

Oriola, which sells pharmaceuticals to pharmacy stores and hospitals in Finland, did not fulfil the legal requirements required for a drug wholesaler, Fimea said in its inspection report, according to STT.

Fimea and Oriola were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk, editing by Louise Heaven)