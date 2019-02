Feb 7 (Reuters) - Orion Health Group Ltd said on Thursday it received a takeover offer from Grafton Health Holdings Ltd for NZ$111.2 million ($75.95 million).

The NZ$1.224 per share offer is at a premium of 6.4 percent to Orion shares’ last closing price.

Orion said the board had formed a committee to consider the offer, and advised shareholders to not take any action for now.