Lawsuit says Orlando utility's coal plant polluting thousands of homes

Orlando’s municipal utility has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of polluting the homes of more than 30,000 residents with toxic byproducts from a coal-fired power plant southeast of the city.

Filed on Thursday in Orange County state court, the lawsuit alleges that emissions from the Orlando Utilities Commission’s (OUC) Stanton Energy Center in east Orange County have laced nearby properties with coal dust, metals and radioactive contaminants, causing cancer rates “drastically” exceeding national averages.

