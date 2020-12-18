IN BRIEF: Orrick names racial justice fellows, including associate who sued Jones Day

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Friday unveiled the first class of its associates who will spend an entire year working full-time on racial, social and economic justice issues through a new fellowship program the firm launched this year.

Among the six Orrick lawyers is Andrea Mazingo, a former Jones Day associate who is pressing gender discrimination claims in a high-profile lawsuit against her old firm.

