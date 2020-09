Sept 21 -

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe is expanding its tech transactions team with partner Colleen McDuffie, the firm announced on Monday.

McDuffie is Orrick’s third addition to the practice this month, with partner and life sciences licensing specialist Shana Solomon joining the firm in Boston from Velocity Sciences and partner Faraaz Samadi joining in London from Milbank.

