Orrick keeps up tech transactions hires with Kirkland IP, data pro

Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe is continuing to beef up its technology transactions team, announcing its fourth new partner to join the group since September.

The firm said Tuesday that Sarah Schaedler, who specializes in intellectual property and data privacy issues in complex corporate deals, will join its San Francisco office. Schaedler was a partner in the IP practice at Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jCdXSz