Orrick is boosting its capital markets and private equity teams with three new partners in the U.S. and UK, the firm announced on Monday.

Private equity M&A partner Leah Recht and capital markets partners Edward Dyson and Mark Mushkin join Orrick as part of the firm’s continued strategic focus on its corporate offerings in 2021, the firm said.

