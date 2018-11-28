Orsted to invest $30 billion in green energy by 2025

* Graphics on cost of offshore wind: tmsnrt.rs/2Re2b2k

COPENHAGEN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Danish energy group Orsted said on Wednesday it planned to invest 200 billion Danish crowns ($30 billion) in green energy up to 2025.

Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, said it would have 15 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind power capacity by 2025. Last year, it had said it aimed to have 11 to 12 GW by the end of 2025.

“We expect the global market for renewable energy to more than triple towards 2030,” Chief Executive Henrik Poulsen said in a statement before the company’s capital market day.

($1 = 6.6081 Danish crowns)