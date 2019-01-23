Orsted offshore CEO says grid sale setback will not stop expansion

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A setback for energy group Orsted’s sale process of its Danish power network and private customer units will not curb its global growth ambitions, the group’s head of offshore wind said.

Last week, state majority-owned Orsted said it would halt the sale after it became clear there was no political support in its home country in the first half of 2019.

“This does not have any bearing on our 200 billion Danish crowns ($30.4 billion) capital expenditure plan to 2025 and our renewable expansion target for 30 gigawatts (GW) to 2030,” Martin Neubert told Reuters.

“The business is generally still for sale. There are better owners for this, that much remains clear,” he said on the sidelines of the annual Handelsblatt energy conference in Berlin.

($1 = 6.5730 Danish crowns)