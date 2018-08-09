FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Orsted says to buy U.S wind farm developer, posts in-line Q2 core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Danish offshore wind farm developer Orsted said on Thursday it would buy U.S. wind farm developer Lincoln Clean Energy in a deal placing an enterprise valuation of $580 million on the U.S. firm.

The Danish company also posted second quarter core profit (EBITDA) roughly in line with analysts’ expectations, and said it expected its full-year EBITDA towards the upper end of its previously guided range of between 12.5 and 13.5 billion Danish crowns ($1.95-2.10 billion).

$1 = 6.4182 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

