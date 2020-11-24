Orsted aims to install up to 1.6 gigawatt projects in South Korea

COPENHAGEN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Orsted plans to install up to 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind farm projects in South Korea, the company said on Tuesday.

“Orsted’s projects in Incheon will support a thriving offshore wind industry in South Korea and contribute to the realization of the government’s target of 12 GW offshore wind capacity by 2030,” Matthias Bausenwein, president of Orsted’s Asia Pacific department. (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)