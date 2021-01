Jan 28 (Reuters) - Shares of private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc-backed Ortho Clinical Diagnostics fell 8.8% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the Raritan, New Jersey-based diagnostics company a market capitalization of $3.36 billion.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.