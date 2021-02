Feb 22 (Reuters) - Oscar Health, a health insurance start-up backed by Google parent Alphabet Inc, will raise as much as $1.05 billion in its initial public offering, according to a regulatory filings on Monday.

The offering is expected to be priced between $32 and $34 per share, valuing the company at $6.7 billion at the upper end of the pricing range. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)