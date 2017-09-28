FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Oscar Properties says chairman suspected of insider trading
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 6:14 PM / 21 days ago

UPDATE 1-Oscar Properties says chairman suspected of insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds lawyer’s comment saying Grinbaum denies accusations)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Swedish real estate developer Oscar Properties said on Thursday its chairman Jakob Grinbaum was under investigation on suspicion of aggravated insider trading in the company’s shares.

A spokeswoman for the Swedish Economic Crime Authority, which is linked to the prosecutor’s office, said it was conducting a preliminary investigation of a person in the company, who it did not name.

Grinbaum’s lawyer said his client denied wrongdoing. “He denies the accusations,” lawyer Hans Strandberg told Reuters.

Oscar Engelbert, chief executive and main owner of Oscar Properties, said Grinbaum had been chairman since 2012. “I have never had any reason to doubt his judgement,” he said in a statement.

Oscar Properties’ shares closed 2.1 percent lower. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Anna Ringstrom and Adrian Croft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.