Employers brace for Biden administration change, Littler survey shows

Employers are mindful of how the shift in the White House will affect their operations and are focused on the next steps in the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic, a survey from labor and employment law firm Littler Mendelson shows.

Half of the 1,100 respondees, which included human resources professionals, attorneys, and C-suite executives, surveyed in October, said that a Biden administration will likely create more enforcement from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, though it may not happen immediately if Republicans retain control of the Senate, which will be determined by two runoff elections in Georgia in January.