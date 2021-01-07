UPS hit with proposed class action over alleged COVID-19 violations

A former UPS employee claims in a proposed class action lawsuit that the company created a public nuisance by failing to protect workers in California against the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit was originally filed in California state court on Oct. 30 but was removed to federal court in San Francisco on Wednesday at the request of UPS, which is represented by Rachel Brass of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bjomkI