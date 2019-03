March 12 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith & Nephew Plc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based regenerative medicine maker Osiris Therapeutics for $660 million, as it looks to boost profit margins and find new sources of growth.

Smith and Nephew will pay Osiris shareholders $19 in cash for each share they hold. Osiris shares closed at $18.88 on the Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)