Oslo Bors VPS says not yet clear if Euronext's offer will be the best

OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Oslo Bors VPS shareholders should await the recommendation of its board, expected by the end of February at the latest, before deciding whether to sell their stakes to Euronext, the Norwegian company reiterated on Monday.

“We don’t yet know which offer may ultimately be the best. We’re trying to find that out now,” Oslo Bors spokesman Per Eikrem said.

Euronext earlier presented its 625 million euro bid, setting a Feb. 11 deadline for shareholders to accept. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)