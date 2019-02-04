DNB maintains support for Nasdaq's bid for Oslo Bors VPS

OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian bank DNB, the largest owner of Oslo Bors VPS, will continue to support Nasdaq’s bid for the stock market operator even if Euronext were to raise its rival offer, a spokesman said on Monday.

“Nasdaq is definitely the best industrial owner of Oslo Bors VPS,” said a DNB spokesman.

Asked whether a potential higher bid by Euronext could change DNB’s mind, he said: “It wouldn’t change our conclusion”.

DNB owns close to 20 percent of the Oslo Bors. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)