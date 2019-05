OSLO, May 27 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB will meet with Euronext before deciding whether to sell its 20% stake in Oslo Bors VPS to the pan-European stock market operator, the bank said on Monday.

DNB will also hold talks with other Oslo Bors shareholders in the hope of finding a “good solution” for the Norwegian stock exchange, it added.

Nasdaq withdrew its bid for the Oslo Bors on Monday, leaving Euronext as the sole bidder. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)