OSLO, March 11 (Reuters) - Oslo Bors’ biggest shareholder, Norwegian bank DNB, said on Monday that it continues to support Nasdaq’s offer for the Oslo exchange operator after rival bidder Euronext extended its offer.

“We have accepted Nasdaq’s offer and we stick to that. We have committed until December 2019,” a spokesman for DNB said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Susan Fenton)