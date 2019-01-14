Norway's KLP to await Oslo bourse view before selling stake

OSLO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian pension provider KLP will await the advice of the board of Oslo Bors VPS before deciding whether to sell its stake of 10 percent to Euronext or other potential bidders, it said on Monday.

The stake makes KLP the second largest owner of Oslo Bors VPS.

“We are waiting for the board’s consideration of the bid before we make a decision,” KLP Chief Executive Sverre Thornes told Reuters.

“The most important thing for us is to get a picture of how a potential new owner will contribute to development of the Oslo Stock Exchange as a suitable marketplace for all Norwegian companies ... and this will be more important to us than the best price at the moment,” he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)