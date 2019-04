OSLO, April 8 (Reuters) - Nasdaq and Euronext would both be “fit and proper” owners of Norwegian stock market operator Oslo Bors VPS, Norway’s Financial Supervisory Authority has concluded in a letter of advice to the finance ministry.

The ministry expects to weigh in on the takeover battle in May or June, a spokeswoman said on Monday. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)