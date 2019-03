OSLO, March 11 (Reuters) - Norway’s Oslo Bors, the subject of a bidding war between exchange operators Euronext and Nasdaq, continues to back Nasdaq’s offer, Oslo Bors said on Monday, shortly after Euronext said it was extending its offer.

“The extension of the offer does not change the situation. It is the same offer,” said an Oslo Bors spokesman. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Mark Potter)