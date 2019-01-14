Euronext launches 625 mln euros tender offer for all Oslo Bors shares

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Pan-European stock market operator Euronext said it had launched a tender offer for all the shares of Norwegian stock market operator Oslo Bors , in a proposition valuing Oslo Bors at 625 million euros ($717 million).

The company had said in late December that it had already secured the backing of shareholders representing more than 50 percent of Oslo Bors’ shares.

Last Friday, Oslo Bors’ board said it had received alternative offers from other parties.