Euronext says Norwegian regulator gives positive view on bid for Oslo Bors

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - Euronext said its 6.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($790 million) offer for Oslo Bors received a positive reception from the Norwegian financial supervisory authority, as Euronext looks to see off Nasdaq in its bid for Oslo Bors.

“Euronext is convinced it is the best owner for Oslo Børs VPS, and welcomes the positive recommendation of the Norwegian financial supervisory authority to the Ministry of Finance that Euronext should be approved as a suitable owner of up to 100 percent of Oslo Børs VPS capital, as applied for, without ownership or other restrictions,” Euronext’s Chairman and Chief Executive Stéphane Boujnah said in a statement on Monday.

“Furthermore, Euronext confirms it will ensure that all remaining shareholders will get an opportunity to tender their shares to Euronext at the same terms in connection with or following final regulatory approval and fulfilment of all offer conditions,” Boujnah added.