Euronext seals victory over Nasdaq by securing 61.4% in Oslo Bors

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Euronext said on Tuesday it had secured 61.4% of the shares in Norwegian stock exchange Oslo Bors, ending a five-month takeover battle for one of the last European independent stock market operators.

The pan-European market operator will keep the offer open until June 28 under the same conditions for Olso Bors shareholders who have kept their shares, it said in a statement.

Euronext’s Chief Executive Stephane Boujnah said on Tuesday he expected the firm to close the acquisition by June 14. Euronext may seek to delist Oslo Bors if it secures more than 90% of its shares, he said. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Mathieu Rosemain and Michel Rose)